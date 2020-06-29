A Look Back At Some Special ‘I Love You’ Moments In Canadian TV And Film Is Released To Celebrate Pride 2020

A Canadian initiative planned something very special for Pride Month.

MADE | NOUS showed Canadians 30 different ways to say “I love you” to mark this year’s event.

Every day, starting on June 1 until June 30 @made_nous posted the most iconic, ground-breaking and heart-warming moments from Canada’s rich history of LGBTQ2+ film and television.

The look back included snippets from iconic works like Patricia Rozema’s “I’ve Heard the Mermaids Singing”, Guy Édoin’s “Marécages” and “Schitt’s Creek”, among many others.

This series of posts led up to June 28, the day of Toronto’s virtual Pride parade, when MADE | NOUS, with the help of the LGBTQ2+ community across Canada, premiered “30 Ways to Say I Love You”; a short video compilation of all of these special moments.