Jada Pinkett Smith Sits Down With Nipsey Hussle’s Girlfriend To Chat About Gun Violence

Jada sits down for a special one-on-one conversation with Lauren London, longtime partner of the late Nipsey Hussle, to talk about the traumas of gun violence and coping with grief and loss.

“Red Table Talk” is taking on gun violence in its latest episode.

Jada Pinkett Smith, and her co-hosts, daughter Willow Smith and mom Adrienne Banfield Norris, invited Lauren London, the former girlfriend of the late rapper Nipsey Hussle, to have an emotional conversation about her own grief and loss.

Hussle was murdered outside his store in Los Angeles last year.

“Trauma feels so lonely and just in talking to them, they gave me so much more than I feel like I gave to them,” London said in the clip, revealing since his death she speaks to groups of other young women who have been affected by gun violence. “It made me feel not so alone and it was very magical. It was very healing.”

“I love to meet people that Nip has really inspired, it feels like he’s still here. It’s like his purpose, he’s touching people still,” she later explained. “I find that when I run into people who tell me how he’s changed their life, what they’re doing with their life right now, it fills me up. He would have loved to hear that. When my kids are there and my kids hear it, they’re proud. Those are always very special moments.”

The new episode, which was filmed before the coronavirus outbreak, is a timely one as it comes just over a week after George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man was filming being killed by a white police officer who was kneeling on his neck. The senseless death has prompt countless protests all over the world.

Following Floyd’s death, Pinkett Smith and “Red Table Talk” shared powerful posts to social media.

“Red Table Talk will always be a protected space to have difficult yet necessary conversations,” the post began. “To our brothers and sisters, we stand here with you to navigate through these trying times. We share in the pain, we share in the loss, we value the voices of frustration, we value the voices of change, and we are here are we rise together. The red table is a place for healing conversations and we renews out commitment to amplify Black voices and are committed to help bring about systematic reform and end racial injustice.”