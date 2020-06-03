Ludacris Supports Protesters Chanting ‘Move B**ch’ At NYPD

Ludacris’ hit song is being used as an anthem for the Black Lives Matter movement.

RELATED: Kevin Hart Pleas For The Media To Focus On Social Injustice

Protesters in New York began chanting “Move b**ch, get out of the way” at New York Police Department officers. The words serve as the thumping chorus for the Ludacris song “Move B**ch”. The protesters also broke the state’s mandated 8 p.m. curfew.

Ludacris, 42, made his feelings known with one simple emoji: a Black fist held up.

RELATED: Emotional John Boyega Delivers Fiery Speech About George Floyd

The protest above is one of many worldwide in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death. Not only has the Black Lives Matter movement spread across the U.S. but also to Canada and the U.K.