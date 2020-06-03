William Shatner Says He Doesn’t Watch ‘Star Trek’ And Hasn’t Seen ‘Picard’ Spin-Off

In a new interview, William Shatner opens up about not watching “Star Trek” and what he’s been up to under quarantine.

RELATED: William Shatner Still Can’t Do The Vulcan Salute More Than 50 Years After ‘Star Trek’

The 89-year-old actor who starred as Captain James T. Kirk in the iconic original series, admitted to The Guardian that he doesn’t watch “Star Trek”.

“Patrick Stewart is a great friend of mine, but I haven’t seen ‘Star Trek: Picard’,” he said of the recent spin-off. “I haven’t watched any ‘Star Trek’. I just don’t like watching myself on television.”

RELATED: William Shatner Sends Best Wishes As Elon Musk’s SpaceX Launches Livestream Of NASA’s Demo-2 Launch To International Space Station

Shatner also talked about how he’s been keeping busy under quarantine.

“I’m in a ferment of creativity,” he said. “I’m making music and dreaming up new shows – I’m trying to sell two or three series to the networks right now. I’m finishing up a blues album that I started before coronavirus hit. At the same time, I’ve been working with a poet and a musician in New York. I perform the words on an iPhone and once I email it he writes the accompaniment, so I’ve got another album all ready.”