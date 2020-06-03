‘Widows’ Director Steve McQueen Dedicates Two Upcoming Films To George Floyd And Black Lives Matter

Steve McQueen is dedicating his newest films to George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement.

On Wednesday, as part of the Cannes Film Festival lineup announcement, it was revealed the “Widows” and “12 Years A Slave” director will have two films premiering this year.

“I dedicate these films to George Floyd, and all the other black people that have been murdered, seen or unseen, because of who they are, in the U.S., U.K. and elsewhere. ‘If you are the big tree, we are the small axe.’ Black lives matter,” he said, according to Deadline.

The two films are part of a five-film anthology series called “Small Axe” premiering later this year.

The first film, “Mangrove”, tells the 1960s-set true story of the Mangrove Nine, and stars Letitia Wright, Shaun Parkes and Malachi Kirby.

“Lovers Rock”, the second film, is a fictional romance set in the 1980s, starring Amarah-Jae St. Aubyn, Michael Ward, Shaniqua Okwok and Kedar Williams-Stirling.

John Boyega has also been announced to appear in one of the films featured in the “Small Axe” anthology.