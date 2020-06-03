Spike Lee Says Donald Trump Is ‘Trying To Be A Dictator’

By Shakiel Mahjouri.

Spike Lee. Photo: EPA/DAVID SWANSON/CP Images
Spike Lee is not impressed with U.S. President Donald Trump’s response to the Black Lives Matter and George Floyd protests across the nation.

The renowned filmmaker shunned Trump in a new interview with the BBC. Lee described Trump as “a gangster” who is “trying to be a dictator.”

“This show of force – gassing, beating innocent, peaceful bystanders so you could clear the street so you could take a walk to the church. It was ridiculous,” Lee argued. “The Bible did not look comfortable in his hand, and he didn’t look comfortable holding the Bible either. I have never seen something like that before in my life, particularly with a world leader.”

Lee joins Stephen Colbert, Anderson Cooper, Adam Lambert, Kesha, Lady Gaga and many more famous faces to denounce the President’s response to the ongoing tensions.

