LeBron James Slams Drew Brees’ Comments About Taking The Knee: ‘Wow Man’

Drew Brees is being hit with backlash following his comments about the ongoing #BlackLivesMatter protests all over the world.

During a conversation with Yahoo!, the New Orleans Saints quarterback addressed the movement as well as the anthem protests launched by Colin Kaepernick in 2016. Kaepernick’s protests began in response to police brutality against Black men and women. Four years later, taking a knee is back in headlines following the senseless killing of George Floyd, a Black man who was filmed being killed while in police custody.

“I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country,” Brees said.

Highlight: @readdanwrite asks @drewbrees what the star NFL quarterback thinks about "players kneeling again when the NFL season starts."@drewbrees: “I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country.” Full exchange: pic.twitter.com/MpCkFyOMed — Yahoo Finance (@YahooFinance) June 3, 2020

“I envision my two grandfathers who fought for this country during World War II,” Brees continued. “In many cases, it brings me to tears thinking about all that’s been sacrificed. Not just those in the military, but for that matter, those throughout the Civil Rights movements of the ’60s and all that has been endured by so many people up until this point.”

While Brees’ comments quickly drew criticism from Twitter, fellow athlete LeBron James also slammed the football pro.

“WOW MAN! 🤦🏾‍♂️. Is it still surprising at this point?” James wrote to Twitter. “Sure isn’t!”

WOW MAN!! 🤦🏾‍♂️. Is it still surprising at this point. Sure isn’t! You literally still don’t understand why Kap was kneeling on one knee?? Has absolute nothing to do with the disrespect of 🇺🇸 and our soldiers(men and women) who keep our land free. My father-in-law was one of those https://t.co/pvUWPmh4s8 — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 3, 2020

Drew Brees was once my teammate. Had a long intellectual talk with him in the cold tub once. Drew….. you’re a smart man. This ain’t ignorance. This is picking a side and not caring enough to fight for justice because you’re comfortable within your own bubble. Silence is murder! — Lamar Louis (@_ball_is_life23) June 3, 2020

Never was about disrespecting the armed forces. It’s about police brutality and racial injustices in our country. This country can’t be unified if African Americans are unjustly killed in the street because of the color of their skin https://t.co/BzRZgkOYnU — Josh Hart (@joshhart) June 3, 2020

Drew Brees when asked about players kneeling: “I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country.” This is the problem. It's not about disrespecting the flag. It's about protesting injustice in America because #BlackLivesMatter — Black Lives Matter (@HKrassenstein) June 3, 2020

The fact that Drew Brees is knowingly misrepresenting Kaep’s kneeling and protesting is really pissing me the fuck off. I served and my dad has served 27 years. None of this has ever been about that FUCKING FLAG. — Alicia (@ok_alicia_) June 3, 2020

Drew Brees couldn't even directly say he understood why Colin protested injustice nor that he understood the anger of many black americans. He just talked about what the flag means to him. But he posted a black box on instagram like he did somethin. That's the issue. https://t.co/bUs3g8AW86 — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) June 3, 2020

Still can’t believe Drew Brees got on tv to talk about not disrespecting the flag THIS VERY MOMENT in time. Unbelievable. How do you look your teammates in the eyes? — Tom (@TQSherwood) June 3, 2020

Despite his remarks, Brees participated in #BlackoutTuesday. He also shared a post in response to Floyd’s death, “Words to unite… A mentor of mine once told me that if you listen closely, the sound of children playing is the same no matter where you are in the world. The laughing, shouting, screaming, giggling… No matter what language you speak, no matter what your race, colour, religion… the exact same.”

Following the backlash, Brees shared a statement to Mike Triplett of ESPN.com.

“I love and respect my teammates and I stand right there with them in regards to fighting for racial equality and justice,” Brees said. “I also stand with my grandfathers who risked their lives for this country and countless other military men and women who do it on a daily basis.”