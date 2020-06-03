LeBron James Slams Drew Brees’ Comments About Taking The Knee: ‘Wow Man’

Drew Brees is being hit with backlash following his comments about the ongoing #BlackLivesMatter protests all over the world.

During a conversation with Yahoo!, the New Orleans Saints quarterback addressed the movement as well as the anthem protests launched by Colin Kaepernick in 2016. Kaepernick’s protests began in response to police brutality against Black men and women. Four years later, taking a knee is back in headlines following the senseless killing of George Floyd, a Black man who was filmed being killed while in police custody.

“I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country,” Brees said.

“I envision my two grandfathers who fought for this country during World War II,” Brees continued. “In many cases, it brings me to tears thinking about all that’s been sacrificed. Not just those in the military, but for that matter, those throughout the Civil Rights movements of the ’60s and all that has been endured by so many people up until this point.”

While Brees’ comments quickly drew criticism from Twitter, fellow athlete LeBron James also slammed the football pro.

“WOW MAN! 🤦🏾‍♂️. Is it still surprising at this point?” James wrote to Twitter. “Sure isn’t!”

Despite his remarks, Brees participated in #BlackoutTuesday. He also shared a post in response to Floyd’s death, “Words to unite… A mentor of mine once told me that if you listen closely, the sound of children playing is the same no matter where you are in the world. The laughing, shouting, screaming, giggling… No matter what language you speak, no matter what your race, colour, religion… the exact same.”

Words to unite.. A mentor of mine once told me that if you listen closely, the sound of children playing is the same no matter where you are in the world. The laughing, shouting, screaming, giggling… No matter what language you speak, no matter what your race, color, religion… the exact same. At some point we all change… The reasons… Our environment, experiences, education…The voices and influences around us. If you are reading this, you are probably one of those whose voice and influence is very powerful in the life of a young person. So when you ask what difference you can make in this world… It's exactly that. Raise, teach, but most importantly model to young people what it is to love all and respect all. There is a saying in every locker room I have been in… Don't just talk about it, be about it. Acknowledge the problem, and accept the fact that we all have a responsibility to make it better. "Your actions speak so loudly I can't hear what you're saying"

Following the backlash, Brees shared a statement to Mike Triplett of ESPN.com.

“I love and respect my teammates and I stand right there with them in regards to fighting for racial equality and justice,” Brees said. “I also stand with my grandfathers who risked their lives for this country and countless other military men and women who do it on a daily basis.”

