Jordan Peele’s ‘Lovecraft Country’ Gets Terrifying New Trailer

Reality is a scary place in the new series from Jordan Peele.

On Wednesday, HBO debuted the new trailer for “Lovecraft Country”, based on the novel by Matt Ruff and inspired by the works of horror fiction legend H.P. Lovecraft.

RELATED: Beware The Bees In First Trailer For Jordan Peele’s Updated ‘Candyman’

Co-created by Peele and Misha Green, the series tells the story of Atticus Freeman, played by Jonathan Majors, his friend Letitia, played by Jurnee Smollett-Bell, and Atticus’ uncle George, played by Courtney B. Vance.

The trio travel through the Jim Crow South during the 1950s in search of Atticus’ father, played by Michael K. Williams, in a place known as Lovecraft Country.

RELATED: Jordan Peele Doesn’t Want People Sending Him Pictures Of Their ‘Us’ Halloween Costumes

On top of dealing with violent racists, the three are also met with something equally monstrous but supernatural.

“Lovecraft Country” is set to premiere in August.