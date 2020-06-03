Lili Reinhart Announces: ‘I Am A Proud Bisexual Woman’

Lili Reinhart is celebrating Pride by celebrating herself.

Reinhart, 23, announced on Wednesday that she is bisexual. She invited the public to join her at the West Hollywood LGBTQ+ for #BlackLivesMatter event in Santa Monica and La Cienega, California. The “Riverdale” actress also opened up about her own sexuality.

“Although I’ve never announced it publicly before, I am a proud bisexual woman,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “And I will be joining this protest today. Come join.”

Reinhart has been opening up lately about the reinvigorated Black Lives Matter movement following the death of George Floyd, a Black man, in police custody.

“I want to say that I am ashamed of the racism that exists in this country. We are taught to look at our police officers as helpful and friendly when we learn about ‘leaders’ in elementary school. Our ‘leaders’ have failed us today,” she wrote. “I can’t begin to imagine the horror of worrying that you won’t be protected by your ‘leaders’ because of the colour of your skin.”

“I know that white privilege exists and I could never fully understand what it’s like to be oppressed because of my race,” Reinhart concluded. “I don’t have all the right words, but I stand by you. #BlackLivesMatter.”

Reinhart and her boyfriend, fellow “Riverdale” star Cole Sprouse, split last month.