Cannes Announces Official Lineup for This Year’s Cancelled Film Festival

“What are next year’s Oscars going to look like?” It’s a question the industry, awards forecasters and armchair pundits alike have been wondering as release schedules are scuttled and film festivals are canned amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

One festival that has yet to be canceled outright is the Cannes Film Festival, which historically serves as a major mile marker on the road to the Academy Awards. The French Riviera-based fest was set to take place from May 12-23, but organizers announced in March that it would be postponed until the end of June.

In April, the Festival de Cannes team announced scheduling it for the summer is “no longer an option” and that Cannes will likely not be held “in its original form” this year.

“We have started many discussions with professionals, in France and abroad. They agree that the Festival de Cannes, an essential pillar for the film industry, must explore all contingencies allowing to support the year of Cinema by making Cannes 2020 real, in a way or another,” the release explains. “When the health crisis, whose resolution remains the priority of all, passes, we will have to reiterate and prove the importance of cinema and the role that its work, artists, professionals, film theatres and their audiences, play in our lives.”

As for what the uncertainty of this year’s Cannes means for the 2021 Oscars, that’s, well, also uncertain. But last year’s festival competition helped launch eventual contenders like “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and “Pain and Glory”, with “Parasite” picking up the Palme d’Or before going on to win Best Picture during February’s Academy Awards.

“Each and everyone knows that many uncertainties are still reigning over the international health situation,” Cannes organizers concluded their statement. “We hope to be able to communicate promptly regarding the shapes that this Cannes 2020 will take.”

UPDATE:

In lieu of a proper festival this year, Cannes announced its slate of would-be selections, which will premiere at festivals such as the Toronto International Film Festival or San Sebastian Film Festival (both with TBA plans) but will bear the coveted palm emblem of a Sélection Officielle.

On Wednesday, the festival announced what films would have been shown on the crescent this year, including Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch” and the Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan-starring “Ammonite”.

The full list below:

THE FAITHFUL (or at least selected once before)

“THE FRENCH DISPATCH” by Wes Anderson (USA)

“ÉTÉ 85” by François Ozon (France)

“ASA GA KURU” (True Mothers) by Naomi Kawase (Japan)

“LOVERS ROCK” by Steve McQueen (United Kingdom)

“MANGROVE” by Steve McQueen (United Kingdom)

“DRUK” (Another Round) by Thomas Vinterberg (Denmark)

“ADN (DNA)” by Maïwenn (Algeria/France)

“LAST WORDS” by Jonathan Nossiter (USA)

“HEAVEN: TO THE LAND OF HAPPINESS” by IM Sang-Soo (South Korea)

“EL OLVIDO QUE SEREMOS (Forgotten we’ll be)” by Fernando Trueba (Spain)

“PENINSULA” by Yeon Sang-Ho (South Korea)

“IN THE DUSK” (Au crépuscule) by Sharunas Bartas (Lituania)

“DES HOMMES” (Home Front) by Lucas Belvaux (Belgium)

“THE REAL THING” by Kôji Fukada (Japan)

THE NEWCOMERS

“PASSION SIMPLE” by Danielle Arbid (Lebanon)

“A GOOD MAN” by Marie Castille Mention-Schaar (France)

“LES CHOSES QU’ON DIT, LES CHOSES QU’ON FAIT” by Emmanuel Mouret (France)

“SOUAD” by Ayten Amin (Egypt)

“LIMBO” by Ben Sharrock (United Kingdom)

“ROUGE” (Red Soil) by Farid Bentoumi (France)

“SWEAT” by Magnus Von Horn (Sweden)

“TEDDY” by Ludovic et Zoran Boukherma (France)

“FEBRUARY” (Février) by Kamen Kalev (Bulgaria)

“AMMONITE” by Francis Lee (United Kingdom)

“UN MÉDECIN DE NUIT” by Elie Wajeman (France)

“ENFANT TERRIBLE” by Oskar Roehler (Germany)

“NADIA, BUTTERFLY” by Pascal Plante (Canada)

“HERE WE ARE” by Nir Bergman (Israel)

AN OMNIBUS FILM

“SEPTET: THE STORY OF HONG KONG” by Ann Hui, Johnnie TO, Tsui Hark, Sammo Hung, Yuen Woo-Ping and Patrick Tam

THE FIRST FEATURES

“FALLING” by Viggo Mortensen (USA)

“PLEASURE” by Ninja Thyberg (Sweden)

“SLALOM” by Charlène Favier (France)

“CASA DE ANTIGUIDADES (Memory House)” by Joao Paulo Miranda Maria (Brazil)

“BROKEN KEYS (Fausse note)” by Jimmy Keyrouz (Lebanon)

“IBRAHIM” by Samir Guesmi (France)

“BEGINNING (Au commencement)” by Déa Kulumbegashvili (Georgia)

“GAGARINE” by Fanny Liatard et Jérémy Trouilh (France)

“16 PRINTEMPS” by Suzanne Lindon (France)

“VAURIEN” by Peter Dourountzis (France)

“GARÇON CHIFFON” by Nicolas Maury (France)

“SI LE VENT TOMBE (Should the Wind Fall)” by Nora Martirosyan (Armenia)

“JOHN AND THE HOLE” by Pascual Sisto (USA)

“STRIDING INTO THE WIND” (Courir au gré du vent) by Wei Shujun (China)

“THE DEATH OF CINEMA AND MY FATHER TOO (La Mort du cinéma et de mon père aussi)” by Dani Rosenberg (Israel)

3 DOCUMENTARIES FILMS

“EN ROUTE POUR LE MILLIARD (The Billion Road)” by Dieudo Hamadi (Democratic Republic of Congo)

“THE TRUFFLE HUNTERS” by Michael Dweck et Gregory Kershaw (USA)

“9 JOURS À RAQQA” by Xavier de Lauzanne (France)

5 COMEDY FILMS

“ANTOINETTE DANS LES CÉVÈNNES” by Caroline Vignal (France)

“LES DEUX ALFRED” by Bruno Podalydès (France)

“UN TRIOMPHE (The big hit)” by Emmanuel Courcol (France)

“L’ORIGINE DU MONDE” by Laurent Lafitte (France)

“LE DISCOURS” by Laurent Tirard (France)

4 ANIMATED FILMS

“AYA TO MAJO” (Earwig and the Witch) by Gorô Miyazaki (Japan)

“FLEE” by Jonas Poher Rasmussen (Denmark)

“JOSEP” by Aurel (France)

“SOUL ” by Pete Docter (USA)

RELATED CONTENT:

Spike Lee ‘Shocked’ to Be Named Cannes Film Festival Jury’s First Black President

Every Movie Delayed Due to Coronavirus: Find Out the New Release Date

Here Are the New Movies You Can Stream Early While Theaters Are Closed