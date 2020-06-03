‘Nailed It’ Host Nicole Byer Offers Way To Explain Black Lives Matter To Kids

Nicole Byer is sharing a kid-friendly way to explain the #BlackLivesMatter movement to children.

The host of Netflix’s “Nailed It” took to Instagram, while numerous protests condemning police brutality and racism are going on throughout the United States, and all over the world, to offer her way to talk to your kids about the social justice issue.

“Hi, hello, I’m Nicole. I host a tv show called ‘Nailed It’. A lot of kids watch the show,” she began. “In an Instagram comment someone said they would ‘keep their head down and just let their kids watch ‘Nailed It'(I turned off the comments so ya can’t find it and attack that person also dunno their ethnicity or anything about them) and that made me boo hoo hoo. That you will allow your kid to watch me but not stand up for me. So I’ll do the work I’ll write you a conversation to have with your white child.”

RELATED: More Epic Food Fails Await In First Look At 4th Season Of ‘Nailed It!’

So she offered up some advice.

“A good way to explain to kids #BlackLivesMatter: ‘You like this black lady right? She’s silly? She makes you tee hee hee? You would be sad if a police officer hurt her, right? Well this is the current country we live in where someone can be hurt because of the colour of their skin. And people in charge aren’t doing a f**king (you can replace that with dang if ya kids are soft) thing about it. So they are protesting.”

She continued, “And nice cops? There are no nice cops, because if a cop was nice they wouldn’t watch and participate in violence against black and brown people. If cops were really nice, they would have spoken out about police brutality years ago and maybe walked out on their precincts to send a message that they are against this. Instead, they dress up like your GI Joe doll and are very mean. The curfews, the helicopters, the police in riot gear is all because black people have asked to not be killed… that’s it.”