‘Sesame Street’ Hosts Town Hall With Kids To Talk Racism

Photo: Sesame Workshop
“Sesame Street” and CNN are joining forces to have an open dialogue about racism.

Big Bird will team up with CNN’s Van Jones and Erica Hall to moderate a town hall on racism. Children are invited to learn about racism as global unrest continues over the death of George Floyd. Elmo, Abby, Cadabby and Rosita will all be present to answer questions submitted by families.

The special is titled, “Coming Together: Stand Up to Racism” and will run for one hour. It airs Saturday, June 6, at 10 a.m. ET. The town hall will stream live on CNN.com and on the CNN app. Whatsmore, it will not require a cable log-in to view.

The town hall follows countless protests inside the U.S. and abroad, including in Vancouver, BC and London, England, as the Black Lives Matter movement continues to build steam.

