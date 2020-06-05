‘Sesame Street’ Teams Up With CNN To Host Town Hall With Kids To Talk Racism

“Sesame Street” and CNN are joining forces to have an open dialogue about racism.

Big Bird will team up with CNN’s Van Jones and Erica Hall to moderate a town hall on racism. Children are invited to learn about racism as global unrest continues over the death of George Floyd. Elmo, Abby, Cadabby and Rosita will all be present to answer questions submitted by families.

CNN and Sesame Street are doing a special town hall for young kids and families who have questions about racism and where our nation is right now. https://t.co/g58MwSP1bE — anika palm (@ampalm) June 2, 2020

The special is titled, “Coming Together: Stand Up to Racism” and will run for one hour. It airs Saturday, June 6, at 10 a.m. ET. The town hall will stream live on CNN.com and on the CNN app. Whatsmore, it will not require a cable log-in to view.

Do your kids have questions about racism and the nationwide protests? @Elmo and his dad Louie join CNN for Coming Together: Standing Up to Racism, a town hall for kids and families, Saturday morning at 10 a.m. ET pic.twitter.com/czuW69PJ2i — CNN (@CNN) June 5, 2020

The town hall follows countless protests inside the U.S. and abroad, including in Vancouver, BC and London, England, as the Black Lives Matter movement continues to build steam.