Keanu Reeves Reunites With ‘Bill & Ted’ Co-Star Alex Winter For Video Message San Dimas High School’s Grads

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter have a special message for the graduating students at San Dimas High School.

The “Bill & Ted” co-stars reunited for a video message for the grads – who were forced to hold a virtual graduation ceremony amid the coronavirus outbreak – congratulating the students for the achievement.

“We know it’s a tough time right now and you’re having to do this virtual graduation,” Winter said in a clip. “We want to wish you the best of luck moving forward.”

“Yeah, congratulations to the graduating class of 2020. Well done!” Reeves added.

Thanks Alex @Winter and Keanu Reeves for making our students day EXTRA speacial and thank you to @Kimbalow for getting them to wish our students well! #SDorDie

Concluding their message, Winter and Reeves reprised their characters, adding, “But most importantly, we wanted to tell you to be excellent to each other.”

Reeves continued, “And party on.”

San Dimas holds a special place in “Bill & Ted” fans’ hearts as the films take place in the California city.

Winter and Reeves will again reprise their roles of Bill S. Preston Esq. and Ted Theodore Logan III in the upcoming “Bill & Ted Face The Music”, which hits bigs screens August 21.