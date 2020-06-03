Bill Murray’s Son Arrested At Protest, Charged With Disorderly Conduct And Assaulting An Officer

Bill Murray’s son was arrested during a protest in Martha’s Vineyard on Monday.

Caleb Murray, 27, was one of two people arrested during the protest, reports The Martha’s Vineyard Times.

According to the Times, Tilsbury Police revealed that Murray was charged with malicious destruction of property, a threat to commit a crime, three counts of assault and battery on a police officer, making terroristic threats, and disorderly conduct. The newspaper reported that the charges of making terrorist threats and malicious destruction of property were tossed prior to Murray’s arraignment.

According to the Times, the other man taken into custody was 66-year-old Eric Woods, who was arrested after allegedly punching a teenager and using the N-word.

RELATED: Ludacris Supports Protesters Chanting ‘Move B**ch’ At NYPD

Murray was part of a crowd that surrounded Woods’ truck, and was arrested after the car windows were shattered; it’s unclear what role Murray had in the windows breaking.

“Truck was surrounded by protestors, glass broke, Murray fell to his knees, but no nexus for [probable cause] for vandalism or [malicious] destruction,” wrote Edgartown District Court Clerk-Magistrate Liza Williamson in her decision to drop the chard, and likewise tossed the charge of making a terrorist threat by noting that the charge “specifically excludes public demonstrations.”

While under arrest and being transported to lockup, the police report states that Murray was allegedly uncooperative, spitting at and biting an officer.

“Eventually Officer Cutrer was able to finish the transport to the jail, where [Murray] again became uncooperative, attacking deputies,” the report continues. “After being put into a cell, he then used a piece of the cell to not only cut himself but cut the deputies.”

RELATED: Actress Jaime King Arrested At Peaceful Protest In Los Angeles

The report adds while while in jail, “Murray was overheard by Officer [Edward] St. Pierre saying that once he got out of jail he was going to burn down all the [expletive] buildings,” a report states.

The Sheriff’s Office confirmed to E! News that Murray’s bail was set at $10,000; he was released from jail around 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

Reps for Bill Murray have not responded to E! News‘ request for comment.