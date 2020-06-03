‘Dance Moms’ Alum Adriana Smith Speaks Out Against Abby Lee Miller And Her Alleged Racism On The Show

Adriana Smith, a former star of the hit reality series “Dance Moms”, is speaking out against Abby Lee Miller.

The mom, who brought daughter Kamryn Smith, to the Abby Lee Dance Company in Pittsburgh for season eight of the show, claims she and her daughter were met with constant racism from Miller.

“A statement from her that sticks in my mind to this day during my time on ‘DM’ S8 is, ‘I know you grew up in the HOOD with only a box of eight crayons, but I grew up in the country club with a box of 64… don’t be stupid,'” Smith claimed. “This my friends is not something or a statement that can be googled. Ask yourself what does that mean? This to me shows that you think you are better than me and in higher rank and altogether superior to ME!”

Smith continued, “Do you remember you told me, ‘Do you want me to tell you why you are really here?’ LOL as if I didn’t know…again showing your superiority. Let me remind you what you said in case you forgot. You told me to ‘LOOK in the MIRROR! That’s the only reason you are here!’ Kam told me she heard ‘they need a sprinkle of colour!'”

The comments from Miller caused Smith, and her daughter to start crying.

“As tears streamed down my face, I look over at my 7-year-old and back at the camera and say, ‘This is my EVERYDAY life as a black woman. This is nothing new to me. But what I’m not going to have happen is have this racist person have any part of my daughter’s life as of this moment,'” Smith wrote on Instagram. “At that moment, I knew that it was more important for me to show my daughter that she had to stand up for what’s right and not care about anything else. But in that interview, my little 7-year-old cried like a GROWN black woman and stood up and said, ‘Mom I understand it’s not right here and I want to go home too.'”

In a statement to E! News, another mom, Camille Bridges, recalled similar comments.

“[Abby] tried to spin Camryn as being the poor one and there on scholarship. I shut that down immediately,” Bridges alleged, mentioning daughter Camryn. “She loves appropriating our culture and never appreciating it. She did not give black choreographers on the show acknowledgment of their work. She continuously put Camryn in afros.”

She added that “the environment was extremely hostile with her there.”

The comments from both Smith and Bridges come following the death of George Floyd in police custody, which has prompted #BlackLivesMatter protests across the globe.

ET Canada has reached out to Miller’s rep for comment.