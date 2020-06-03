P.K. Subban Donates US$50K To Charity For George Floyd’s Daughter, Says NHL Matched

New Jersey Devils defenceman P.K. Subban says he's donated US$50,000 to a GoFundMe page set up for George Floyd's daughter, and that the NHL has matched the pledge.

Subban announced the donation in a video on his Twitter feed Wednesday where he also called for justice for African Americans.

Floyd was killed last week when a white Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee into the 46-year-old black man’s neck for nearly nine minutes. He left behind a six-year-old daughter, Gianna.

Floyd’s death set off mass protests against racial injustice and police brutality across the United States.

Subban, who is Black, said the “narrative needs to be changed” around the lack of racial justice.

“Justice has to happen, change needs to come,” he said. “But we need everyone.

“We need all people to look at our lives and see where we can help that change, and do our part.”

Subban asked others to donate to the Official Gianna Floyd Fund. As of Wednesday afternoon, the fund had raised almost $800,000 toward it’s $1-million goal.

