‘Glee’ Star Heather Morris Confirms Lea Michele Was ‘Unpleasant’ And Believes ‘She SHOULD Be Called Out’

Lea Michele was called out by actress Samantha Marie Ware on Tuesday, accusing the “Glee” star via Twitter of making the actress’s “first television gig a living hell.”

LMAO REMEMBER WHEN YOU MADE MY FIRST TELEVISON GIG A LIVING HELL?!?! CAUSE ILL NEVER FORGET. I BELIEVE YOU TOLD EVERYONE THAT IF TOU HAD THE OPPORTUNITY YOU WOULD “SHIT IN MY WIG!” AMONGST OTHER TRAUMATIC MICROAGRESSIONS THAT MADE ME QUESTION A CAREER IN HOLLYWOOD… https://t.co/RkcaMBmtDA — SAMEYAAAAAA (@Sammie_Ware) June 2, 2020

Ware’s tweet did not go unnoticed by some “Glee” co-stars and others who’d worked with Michele over the years, describing her behaviour with words like “nightmare,” “very unkind” and “dismissive.”

Joining the fray on Wednesday was “Glee” star Heather Morris, who expressed her wish to not spread hate.

“With that said,” Morris added, “was she unpleasant to work with? Very much so; for Lea to treat others with the disrespect that she did for as long as she did, I believe she SHOULD be called out.”

However, Morris said that those who equate Michele’s alleged bad treatment of others with racism are crossing the line, writing that “at the current moment it’s implied that she is a racist and although I cannot comment on her beliefs, I think we’re assuming, and you know what happens when we all assume…”

Following the backlash, Michele took to social media to offer an apology.

“When I tweeted the other day, it was meant to be a show of support for our friends and neighbors and communities of color during this really difficult time, but the responses I received to what I posted have made me also focus specifically on how my own behaviour towards fellow cast members was perceived by them,” she wrote.

“While I don’t remember ever making this specific statement and I have never judged others by their background or color of their skin, that’s not really the point, what matters is that I clearly acted in ways which hurt other people,” she continued. “Whether it was my privileged position and perspective that caused me to be perceived as insensitive or inappropriate at times or whether it was just my immaturity and me just being unnecessarily difficult, I apologize for my behaviour and for any pain which I have caused.”