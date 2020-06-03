Pink Calls On Fellow Americans To Not Reelect Donald Trump: He ‘Doesn’t Respect Or Represent Half Our Country’

Pink is calling on her fellow Americans for support.

In a powerful video message posted to Twitter, the singer, 40, slammed U.S. President Donald Trump’s response to #BlackLivesMatter protests in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death.

“How can anyone call themselves a patriot or an American if you reelect a President that doesn’t govern, respect or represent half our country?” she asks in the clip. “That’s not America. That’s your America. It’s not America.”

She continued, “So you either worship the confederate flag, which is not our flag and it never will be. Or you’re a hypocrite that doesn’t actually understand the meaning of patriotism or what it means to be an American.”

Pink finished her message with a simple, “Truth.”

Yep, along with my step mother, and brother. They all fought for this country, for all of us. https://t.co/jP2IuD8rZP — P!nk (@Pink) June 3, 2020

Pink has continually shown her support for the #BlackLivesMatter movement on social media.

“My heart is broken,” she wrote. “Being an ally is more than just not being a racist.”