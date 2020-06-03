Barack Obama Delivers Uplifting Speech Amid Protests Following George Floyd’s Death

Former President Barack Obama spoke about the nationwide protests after the death of George Floyd for the first time on camera in a speech on Wednesday.

Obama addressed the nation in a speech that streamed live on his website and urged everyone to have hope despite such difficult times. He started by specifically speaking to the families that have been affected by police violence.

“Please know that Michelle and I, and the nation grieve with you, hold you in our prayers,” he said. “We’re committed to the fight of creating a more just nation in the memory of your sons and daughters.”

He said that as tragic as recent incidents have been, it’s also brought an incredible opportunity for people to be awakened to inequality and injustice. He said he was most hopeful when seeing young people mobilizing given that historically, so much progress has been made by young people, including Martin Luther King Jr., Malcolm X, Cesar Chavez and more.