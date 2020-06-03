Nirvana Bassist Krist Novoselic Clarifies Statement That Trump ‘Knocked It Out Of The Park’ With ‘Law And Order’ Speech

Former Nirvana bass player Krist Novoselic found himself hit with waves of backlash when he took to Facebook to praise U.S. President Donald Trump’s controversial “law and order” speech, declaring that he would deploy “thousands and thousands of heavily armed soldiers, military personnel and law enforcement officers” to quash protests over the death of George Floyd

Novoselic, 55, lauded Trump for being “strong and direct” in the since-deleted Facebook post.

“Wow!!!” he wrote. “I know many of you can’t stand him, however, Trump knocked it out of the park with this speech.”

He added: “Most Americans want peace in their communities and President Trump spoke to this desire. Never mind the legal details that few understand, Trump said he would stop the violence and this speaks to many.”

Novoseclic was quickly slammed by Twitter users — including R.E.M. bassist Mike Mills.

Oh, Krist, no… — Mike Mills 🌿 (@m_millsey) June 2, 2020

I’m so disappointed in Krist Novoselic right now, after everything Nirvana stood for, Kurt would be disgusted. — 𝐋𝐢𝐥𝐲𝐚𝐧𝐧 🍒 (@rainfordaisy) June 2, 2020

@KristNovoselic Say this latest news isn't so Krist…. Trump is everything you stood against #nirvana #trump — Herne the Hunter (@hernehunter7) June 3, 2020

Tired of being known for years as "the other guy" from Nirvana, Krist Novoselic has rebranded as "the shitty guy" from Nirvana. https://t.co/tW6Ek68Hcc — Andrew Joe Potter (@AndrewJoePotter) June 2, 2020

I grew up with Nirvana, although to me at the time they were just another great band out of many. I regret not getting to see them. Krist Novoselic turning out to be a fascist is one of the saddest & most pathetic things I've ever seen from my generation. — Guillermo Parra (@venepoetics) June 2, 2020

After deleting his original post, Novoselic returned to Facebook to clarify his comment, insisting “I don’t support fascism, and I don’t support an authoritarian state.”

To clarify a few things: As an avowed independent, I don’t endorse a major party or candidate. And it feels insane to… Posted by Krist Novoselić on Wednesday, June 3, 2020

While some of his Facebook followers applauded him for explaining himself, others weren’t buying it. “Dave Grohl went on to make great music and being an all around awesome guy,” reads one comment. “You, on the other hand, are just a small minded little man. Krist, you got carried all the way by Kurt and Dave, you were always garbage, thanks for showing us how small of a man you always were!”