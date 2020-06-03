Rachel Griffiths Apologizes After Backlash To ‘Shallow’ Social Media Post About Her Manicure As ‘America Is Burning’

Former “Six Feet Under” star Rachel Griffiths is offering an apology after a tone-deaf tweet about her new manicure in the midst of protests that have engulfed the globe was met with backlash.

It all started when the Australian actress and director issued an Instagram post (which she’s since deleted) featuring a photo of her freshly manicured nails.

“Shallow I know… America is burning people are dying … but still it just seems easier on the soul to watch all this happening with beautiful nails,” she wrote.

RELATED: Evan Peters Apologizes After Backlash When He ‘Unknowingly’ Retweeted Video Praising Cop Tackling Protestor

“And judging by the line of desperate ladies I am not alone. Shallow people we are but I need to share this important COVID update. The manicurists are open!!! Tip generously as they have had not income since COVID lock down.”

rachel griffiths career? six feet under pic.twitter.com/PwaRhHVvtM — Eric Eidelstein (@ericeidelstein) June 3, 2020

On Tuesday, she issued a followup post to apologize for the earlier one.

“The last few days have been wrenching,” she began. “My post early today leant away from that pain but I understand in doing so it pained others who can’t look away from what’s happening — can’t turn off and check out because it is their lives — their brothers their sisters their children. And it’s not over ‘there.’ This [is] our country’s stain also.”

RELATED: Emma Watson Responds After Backlash For #BlackOutTuesday Posts: ‘I See Your Anger, Sadness And Pain’

She continued: “I did not intend to trivialize just escape it. But that I understand is part of the problem. I am sorry. I am sorry that I got this so wrong today. I am sorry that I abdicated any meaningful sense making of what is happening this week and has been happening for centuries. Thank you to the people who have called me out. I have along way to go to truly understand my white b***h privilege.”

Her message was accompanied by a video featuring a speech about racism by Australian journalist Stan Grant.