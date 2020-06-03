Carrie Underwood And Mike Fisher Get Candid About Miscarriages In New ‘God & Country’ Episode

Carrie Underwood and husband Mike Fisher are back with a second episode of their new web series “God & Country”, and this week the couple are getting real about suffering multiple miscarriages.

As they recall in the episode, they were elated when Underwood became pregnant with a little brother or sister for their son Isaiah, now 5.

“I few months in, we lose the baby,” says Fisher.

“It sounds wrong when you say it,” says Underwood as she fights back tears. “But it’s one of those bad things that happens to other people, you know what I mean? It’s like so many things in the world, it’s not like something you ever envision yourself having to deal with.”

After losing the baby, the couple became pregnant again — and then miscarried again.

According to Fisher, he felt as if God was telling him that the couple would have another child, a son, and he’d be named Jacob, and shared his belief with Underwood.

She became pregnant for a third time, and lost the baby once again.

By that point, Underwood admits the emotional strain on her had become unbearable. “We needed to have a baby, or not. Ever. I couldn’t keep going down that road anymore.”

It was after that that Underwood became pregnant once more. This time, she carried her baby to term, with the couple welcoming son Jacob in January 2019.

“He changes our marriage, for the better,” said Fisher as tears stream down his cheeks.

The new episode of “God & Country” can be seen right here.