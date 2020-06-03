Singer Amy Grant Undergoes Open-Heart Surgery To Repair Rare Heart Condition

Singer Amy Grant is on the mend after undergoing open-heart surgery to correct a rare heart condition she’s had since childhood, but only recently discovered during a medical exam.

According to Grant’s publicist, a routine checkup revealed a diagnosis of partial anomalous pulmonary venous return (PAPVR) during a routine checkup, in which one or two of the pulmonary veins of the heart drain blood into the right atrium instead of the left atrium, causing causes oxygen-rich blood to flow back to the lungs instead of on to the rest of the body.

“She had open heart surgery to correct a condition from birth the doctors discovered during a heart check up called PAPVR,” a rep for Grant told Today.

“Thankfully the doctor said it could not have gone better,” the rep added. “We’re praying for a full and easy recovery over the next few days, weeks, and months to come.”

Grant’s social media asked fans to share their prayers.

Thanks were later offered after the surgery proved to be successful.

“Thank you for so many prayers today. Amy is out of surgery and the doctor said it could not have gone better. We would ask for continued prayers over the days, weeks and months to come as she makes a full recovery… xo,” read an update.

Grant has been married to country music artist Vince Gill since 2000.