Darius Rucker Performs Randy Travis Classic For ‘CMT Celebrates Our Heroes’ Special

Darius Rucker dusted off a classic tune by country superstar Randy Travis for his performance on Wednesday’s “CMT Celebrates Our Heroes: An Artists of the Year Special”.

Performing from his home, the former Hootie and the Blowfish frontman paid tribute to the frontline workers who’ve been keeping America going throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, performing Randy Travis’ 1987 hit “Forever and Ever Amen”.

“I just want to say a big thank you to American engineers,” Rucker said. “And to all the healthcare workers and the frontline responders and everybody out there, the postal workers, the bus drivers, all of you out there. I want to say so much, Thank you for all you’re doing for us.”

“CMT Celebrates Our Heroes: An Artists of the Year Special” recognized COVID-19 heroes in different categories, including healthcare, education, business, community leaders, food industry, infrastructure, first responders, military and more.

In addition to Rucker, the also included included performance from Carrie Underwood, Darius Rucker, Blake Shelton, Kelsea Ballerini, Sam Hunt, Tim McGraw, Thomas Rhett, Little Big Town, Florida Georgia Line, Luke Combs, Jake Owen, Jason Aldean, Keith Urban, Lee Brice, Reba McEntire, Zac Brown, Brandi Carlile, Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown and Lady Antebellum.