Little Big Town Performs ‘Bluebird’ For ‘CMT Celebrates Our Heroes’ Special

Little Big Town was among the numerous country acts to offer virtual performances on Wednesday night as part of “CMT Celebrates Our Heroes: An Artists of the Year Special”.

The group’s members, all performing separately, were brought together through digital magic, simulating a group performance even though they were all performing individually.

“CMT Celebrates Our Heroes: An Artists of the Year Special” recognized COVID-19 heroes in categories, including healthcare, education, business, community leaders, food industry, infrastructure, first responders, military and more.

RELATED: Florida Georgia Line Raises A Cold One With New EP ‘6 Pack’

“It’s an honour to be apart of this show tonight for CMT for all the frontlines heroes or workers for our communities and our neighbourhoods that have stuck together and that are cheering each other on, we’re gonna sing this song as a dedication for you tonight,” said Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild prior to the group’s performance. “We sure hope it brings you Peace and joy and we can’t wait to be together with you soon.”

Along with Little Big Town, the star-studded special also featured Darius Rucker, Carrie Underwood, Darius Rucker, Blake Shelton, Kelsea Ballerini, Sam Hunt, Tim McGraw, Thomas Rhett, Florida Georgia Line, Luke Combs, Jake Owen, Jason Aldean, Keith Urban, Lee Brice, Reba McEntire, Zac Brown, Brandi Carlile, Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown and Lady Antebellum.