Dwayne Johnson Calls Out Donald Trump, Delivers Powerful Speech Amid Protests Following George Floyd’s Death: ‘Where Is Our Leader?’

Dwayne Johnson appeared to call out Donald Trump, without naming any names, in a powerful speech on Instagram Wednesday.

Johnson spoke out as protests continued around the world following the death of George Floyd last Monday while he was in police custody.

The actor began the clip by asking, “Where are you?”

RELATED: Trudeau Stays Silent On Trump’s Behaviour As George Floyd Protests Spread

“Where is our leader at this time?” he continued. “This time when our country is down on its knees begging, pleading, hurt, angry, frustrated, in pain, begging and pleading with its arms out just wanting to be heard?”

Johnson shared, “Where is our compassionate leader who is going to step up to our country who’s down on its knees and extend a hand and say, ‘You stand up. Stand up with me. Stand up with me, because I got you. I got you, I hear you, I’m listening to you.'”

RELATED: Barack Obama Delivers Uplifting Speech Amid Protests Following George Floyd’s Death

He continued of “All Lives Matter”: “Of course all lives matter. Every single one. All lives matter because we, as Americans, we believe in inclusivity, we believe in acceptance, we believe in human rights. We believe in equality for all.

“But in this moment right now, this defining, pivotal, explosive moment where our country is down on its knees — the floorboards of our country are becoming unhinged — in this moment, we must say the words Black Lives Matter.”

Johnson also spoke about Trump reportedly bringing in the military, telling the camera: “Looters, yes. Criminals, absolutely. But our protesters, who are begging and pleading, our protesters who are in pain. You would be surprised how people in pain would respond when you say to them, ‘I care about you.’ When you say to them, ‘I’m listening to you.'”

“We must become the leaders we are looking for. We become our own leaders,” he added.

Social media users once again encouraged Johnson to run for president in the comments, as he was praised online for the passionate video. See some of the reaction below.

The Rock.

Dwayne Johnson. Delivers a better speech in 2:20 on his phone than Trump has in 4 years. Inspires and moves like a leader. He’d be the perfect man in office.

Why?

Because he truly cares for people.

Make it happen.#TheRock #RockForPresident pic.twitter.com/TSROfzy0LB — Eurisko (@_Eurisko) June 4, 2020

This is raw, this is honest, and this is straight from the heart. Change is coming; we must all become the leaders we are looking for — Shfaffler #BLM (@shfaffler) June 4, 2020

DWAYNE JOHNSON FOR PRESIDENT!!! U ROCK!!! — Dreamer (@Angel31906274) June 4, 2020

The Rock for president; a lot better than who we’ve got right now — Shfaffler #BLM (@shfaffler) June 4, 2020