tWitch Tells Ellen White People Shouldn’t Let The Fear Of Making Mistakes Stop Them From Speaking Out: ‘We Don’t Need You To Be Perfect’

Ellen DeGeneres’ resident dancer, Stephen “tWitch” Boss, insists white people shouldn’t fear speaking out amid the ongoing protests during an appearance on Thursday’s show.

DeGeneres acknowledges that white people have to stand in their own discomfort by admitting their lack of knowledge of Black people’s lives and experiences and that the horrible injustice toward Black people has been ignored for far too long.

tWitch explains why you shouldn’t be afraid to speak out against injustice and how it’s problematic to stay silent: “There’s part of me that gets it because we have a society now on social media where if you say the wrong thing you get ripped apart.

“Out of love for the person that you’re speaking up for, you have to be willing to make that mistake and then go back and correct it so they know. A non-stance is a stance at this point in time. At this point we [as Black people] need allies, we don’t need you to be perfect, because this s**t we’re fighting against is not perfect. We need people that care.”

He then encourages viewers to learn and educate themselves in the process, while DeGeneres pledges to be an ally fighting for change and to educate herself and her audience on the racial injustices Black people face every day.

“I like to think that I’m doing my best but I think it’s time that we have to look at ourselves and say, ‘We have not done enough.’ I want to learn how to be a better person, how to do better,” she shares.