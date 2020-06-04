Ellen Pompeo Takes A Knee With ‘Black Lives Matter’ Protesters In Los Angeles

Ellen Pompeo is showing her solidarity with the movement for Black lives.

The “Grey’s Anatomy” star was spotted Wednesday afternoon at Black Lives Matter protest in Los Angeles.

Ellen Pompeo. Photo: London Entertainment/Shutterstock

Pompeo joined friends who were holding up Black Lives Matter signs while taking a knee in support of the cause.

Things that make you go hmmmmm https://t.co/BreUtl4EhP — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) June 4, 2020

In a video posted to social media after the protest, the 50-year-old remarked on previous protests she has attended and noted the heavy presence of National Guard troops and police.

“We’re at a march for Black lives, and we’re to talk about the fact that they matter, and there’s machine guns,” she said. “Big ones. And aggression. The cops weren’t so aggressive but their stance is aggressive. They’re on rooftops, they’re in cars, they’re in tanks, and I haven’t ever seen that show of force… at other protests.”

Pompeo also spoke out in support of the George Floyd protests over the weekend, commending ABC for their statement on the issue and calling on other companies to join the chorus calling for meaningful change in the policing of Black communities.