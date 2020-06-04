Justin Bieber Fires Back At Donald Trump Supporter On Instagram: ‘F**k You’

Justin Bieber isn’t afraid to voice his views on social media.

The singer hit back at one Donald Trump supporter on Instagram this week after they responded to his post about voting in the primary elections.

Bieber admitted he couldn’t vote himself because he’s Canadian but a lot of his fans could.

The follower in question replied, “Yep! Trump 2020! I’m appalled at you Justin! You are a Christian first and foremost. Peace can only come from God… Stop using your platform to further perpetuate blacks voting for Democrats! You don’t get it! You should go to your bible and look at what God says about peace!”

Bieber fired back:

Credit: Instagram/Justin Bieber

The social media user then responded on Twitter, which didn’t go down well with the majority of Bieber’s fans.

the only thing he owes you pic.twitter.com/IxToKJHnVt — 𝓃𝒾𝓃𝓎 ♥️ (@awkwardninyyy) June 4, 2020

Maybe Bieber just answers you in the only way you would understand. He was clear and the message was simple… xoxo — Mitchel Rainbow (@mitchrainbow) June 4, 2020

can’t believe you claim being a Christian while supporting tr*mp smh — 𝐇𝐢𝐯𝐚 (@nosenssure) June 3, 2020

The musician’s comment comes after he and wife Hailey spoke about George Floyd’s death and the protests that stemmed from it.

“I’ve been feeling shame in the sense of like, Why did it take these men being killed for me to almost take a blanket over my eyes. Why now? I do feel bad when it comes to that,” Bieber shared.