Amber Riley Says ‘Glee’ Co-Star Lea Michele Called Her: ‘I Hope That She Has Grown’

Amber Riley wants to remind everyone there are more important things happening beyond “Glee”.

Co-star Lea Michele has had a whirlwind week after being called out by numerous actors and actresses, including Black co-stars, for her allegedly problematic behind-the-scenes behaviour. Attention was first raised after Michele issued a #BlackLivesMatter post.

Riley, 34, did an Instagram Live interview on Wednesday and insisted she couldn’t care less about the story surrounding Michele, 33. She did mention, however, that her fellow “Glee” star recently called her for the first time in two years.

“I don’t give a s**t about this Lea Michele thing. I really don’t give a f**k! I don’t!” she said plainly. “I don’t want to be asked about it… I don’t give a s**t!… People are out here dying, being murdered by police!”

“I wish Lea Michele well. I hope she has an amazing pregnancy. I hope that she has grown,” Riley concluded. “I have no hatred or ill will on that end.”

Riley said she has not read Michele’s apology post.

Other former castmates, like Samantha Marie Ware, Heather Morris, Gerard Canonico, “Real Housewives of New York” alum Aviva Drescher and Emma Hunton have spoken out on Michele.