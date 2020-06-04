Prince Charles Talks Coronavirus Recovery: ‘I Was Lucky And Got Away With It Quite Lightly’

Prince Charles spoke about recovering from the coronavirus during a new interview with Sky News.

Charles, 71, explained how he was “lucky” because he got away with it “quite lightly,” only suffering from mild symptoms.

He also expressed concern over further pandemics if we don’t take care of the planet.

Charles, who tested positive for the virus in March, shared, “The more we erode the natural world, the more we destroy what’s called biodiversity, which is the immense diversity of life, plant life, tree life, everything else. Marine life.

“The more we expose ourselves to this kind of danger. We’ve had these other disasters with SARS and Ebola and goodness knows what else, all of these things are related to the loss of biodiversity.”

A preview of Prince Charles interview with @SkyRhiannon of Sky News that airs tomorrow at 8 PM. pic.twitter.com/mnqNJKITUL — Gert's Royals (@Gertsroyals) June 3, 2020

He added: “It’s one of the reasons that I tried to get the point across that we should have been treating the planet as if it was a patient long ago.

“So no self-respecting doctor would ever have let the situation, if the planet is a patient, reach this stage before making an intervention.

“I think we’re slightly paying the price as a result.”

Charles said of contracting the virus himself, “It makes me even more determined to push and shout and prod, if you see what I mean. Whatever I can do behind the scenes sometimes. I suppose it did partly, I mean I was lucky in my case and got away with it quite lightly.

“But I’ve had it, and I can so understand what other people have gone through. And I feel particularly for those, for instance, who have lost their loved ones and have been unable to be with them at the time. That to me is the most ghastly thing.

“But in order to prevent this happening to so many more people, this is why I’m so determined to find a way out of this. In order to bring the world and all of us back to the centre, back to understanding what we have to do in relationship to the natural world.”