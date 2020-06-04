Kristen Bell Says She And Dax Shepard ‘Will Raise Anti-Racists’, Talks Pride

Kristen Bell wants to do her part to ensure the next generation is more inclusive than her generation.

The “Frozen” voice actress spoke with Channel Q about the energized Black Lives Matter movement and LGBTQ+ Pride. Bell, 39, explained how she and husband Dax Shepard are making it a priority to teach their daughters, Delta and Lincoln, about racism.

RELATED: Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard Have Worked Out A New Parenting Routine

“I will raise anti-racists. My husband and I are very opinionated; we talk a lot. Our kids are a nightmare,” Bell said. “They’re a nightmare because they will tell you your opinion.”

“We constantly joke about the fact that we’re raising two girls that they’re going to be a nightmare for 18 years,” she added. “But God bless when we send them into the world, they are going to be formidable, opinionated, kind, morally compassed women, and I’m so grateful for that.”

Bell said she could not care less about how her daughters identify when the times comes. Straight, gay, bisexual, pansexual, or anywhere else on the spectrum is fine with her.

RELATED: Kristen Bell And Lake Bell Take Over A ‘Mommy And Me’ Class

“I know that I don’t care what my girls grow up to be in their career, what their sexual choices are going to be, what their love choices are going to be,” she said. “I just want to love them because we have one ride on this planet and what is the friggin’ point of spending it hating?

“I know in my bones that human beings are human beings,” she insisted. “Love is love, and love is never something you challenge, and that you’ve got to look for sameness if you’re to have any happiness in your life. So why would I care who loves who? That’s not my business.”