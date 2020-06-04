Lady Gaga Wants To Help ‘Support The Unsupported Voices Of The Black Community’

Lady Gaga is doing her part to stand alongside the Black Lives Matter movement.

On Thursday, the singer released a statement on social media addressing the death of George Floyd and the arrest of the officers involved on charges of murder and aiding and abetting.

“I hope that all cops who have engaged in or are engaging in any racist activity are met with the highest form of law & order, although we know the law & order in this country is predicated upon racism and is itself corrupt,” Gaga wrote.

“We are once again witnessing the devastating and overwhelming evidence of police brutality and prejudicial responses from prosecutors and local officials,” she continued, “I also hope for the families of all Black lives who have been taken from us to see justice and healing though I believe many of us know we sadly cannot promise that.”

She added, “I applaud the brave citizens of this nation that are speaking up, and I support the unsupported voices of the Black community. I wish for their voices to be heard loudly and clearly, and that they feel loved and amplified by allies. I know you know how much I believe in kindness.”

Gaga followed up the tweeted statement with links to organizations fan can donate to or support, which are fighting for racial and social justice.