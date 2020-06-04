Regina King Says Teaching Her Son About Racism Is A ‘Constant Conversation’

Teaching about racism is a “constant conversation” in Regina King’s household.

The Oscar winner was on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” where she spoke about raising a Black child in the U.S. amid the ongoing protests over the death of George Floyd while in police custody and the global outcry against police brutality.

“I think, in most Black homes, it’s not just a conversation, it’s an ongoing conversation,” King says. “It never stops.”

King is mother to a 24-year-old son, Ian Jr., whom she shares with her ex-husband, Ian Alexander Sr.

“You get to a place, especially when your children are at an age where they are looked at as adults, and the anger that they have – it just compounds, every time something like this happens,” she explains. “Another moment that’s telling them that they’re not worthy, they’re not valuable. Their lives aren’t valuable.

“Once they walk outside of the comfort of their home, the conversation shifts, every time. You have to find a way to support their feeling and make sure you are letting them know that you hear them and that you do mirror the same sentiment, but you don’t want them to do anything that’s going to put them in a situation where they may not come back home. It’s a constant conversation, always.”

Addressing the systemic racism in the U.S., King says she has “finally gotten to a place where I’m clear as to what it is that I need to do to make changes.” For the actress, that power comes at the ballot box at every level of government in the U.S.

“I feel like the protesting that’s happening is necessary,” says King. “These recent charges that just came up against the other three officers would not have happened without the protests. But still we have officers in Louisville who have not been charged for Breonna Taylor’s murder and there are so many other cases like that, and I’m just convinced that the only way we’re going to change is to get out and vote, and not just in the presidential elections but on the local levels, and that means voting every year.”