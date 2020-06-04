Brian May Says Health Problems Have Him ‘Crawling Around The House On My Hands And Knees’

Brian May is recovering, but it’s not pretty.

Last month, the Queen guitarist revealed that he had sustained an injury that left him in “relentless” pain; in a new video on Instagram he told fans that he is slowly on the mend.

“Just a quick word. I finally managed to get to the music room. I’m recovering slowly,” he said. “I’m still crawling around the house on my hands and knees, not very rock-star-like.”

On top of the injury he sustained, May also revealed last month that he had undergone surgery after suffering a “small” heart attack from which he said he “could have died.”

“I turned out to have three arteries that were congested and in danger of blocking the supply of blood to my heart,” he said at the time.