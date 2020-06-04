Kylie Jenner Dominates Forbes’ Highest-Paid Celebs List, More Than Triples No. 2 Spot

It is a family affair atop Forbes‘ 2020 list of the world’s highest-paid celebrities.

Kylie Jenner absolutely commandeered the list with a gargantuan $590-million earning. She sold 51 per cent of Kylie Cosmetics to publicly traded Coty, Inc. in January 2019 for $600 million, pocketing $540 million, pretax.

RELATED: Kylie Jenner’s Lawyer Blasts Forbes Article As ‘Outright Lies’

Her “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” co-star Kanye West clocked in at No. 2. The “Power” rapper earned $170 million over the last 12 months, thanks to his Adidas sneaker deal for Yeezy shoes. The Yeezy brand pulled in an estimated $1.3 billion in 2019.

Despite sitting at No. 2, West, 42, has a larger real-time net worth than Jenner, 22. West is currently valued at $1.3 billion while Jenner has to be content with $900 million.

Tyler Perry and Dwayne Johnson are the only other actors to crack the top 10, at Nos. 6 and 10, respectively. Canadians Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Mendes, and Drake landed at 18, 39, and 49, respectively.

RELATED: Forbes Finally Lists Kanye West As A Billionaire

View the top 10 below.