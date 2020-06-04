Carrie Underwood Reveals She’ll Be Releasing A Full-Length Christmas Album Later This Year

Carrie Underwood gave fans something to look forward to later in the year during a virtual fan club party Wednesday.

The country singer revealed she’ll be releasing her first full-length Christmas album, according to Just Jared.

Despite not sharing any further details, she did say she was planning to release it before the holiday season.

The Christmas album will be out THIS year! Thankful for some good news in 2020! @carrieunderwood 🎅🏻🤶🏻🎄🎁❄️ — Carrie Underwood Fan (@CUnews4Fans) June 3, 2020

RELATED: Carrie Underwood And Mike Fisher Admit They Felt Differently About Having Kids In New Web Series

The “American Idol” winner has released covers of “Do You Hear What I Hear”, “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing”, “The First Noel”, “What Child Is This” and “O Holy Night”, all of which were featured on a special holiday edition of her Carnival Ride album.

RELATED: Carrie Underwood Is A Mood With Virtual Performance Of ‘Drinking Alone’

Underwood got quite the reaction online after revealing the yuletide news. See some of the response below.

Thank you for your heart, your love for us, for having a virtual Fan Club Party, for literally EVERYTHING @carrieunderwood 💗

We needed this SO much today and just seeing you and watching you sing was good for our hearts and souls.

We love you so much, sweet girl 💗 — Liv 💕 (@CareBear4Carrie) June 3, 2020

Y’ALL WE WON! SHE HEARD US FOR THIS CHRISTMAS ALBUM — Allison (@CUfan4ever) June 3, 2020

Thank you @carrieunderwood for hosting the virtual FCP this year and I'm excited we getting Christmas album 2020 💗🙌 — Michelle ✨ (@carriekingdom) June 3, 2020

A CHRISTMAS ALBUM THIS YEAR I SAID THANK U MISS CARRIE — argie (@argieeeeee) June 3, 2020

Mannn…..If @carrieunderwood doesn't call her Christmas Album "A Very Carrie Christmas"…. — Jessica Banks (@banksjessica) June 4, 2020