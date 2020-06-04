Carrie Underwood Reveals She’ll Be Releasing A Full-Length Christmas Album Later This Year

By Becca Longmire.

CPImages
CPImages

Carrie Underwood gave fans something to look forward to later in the year during a virtual fan club party Wednesday.

The country singer revealed she’ll be releasing her first full-length Christmas album, according to Just Jared.

Despite not sharing any further details, she did say she was planning to release it before the holiday season.

The “American Idol” winner has released covers of “Do You Hear What I Hear”, “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing”, “The First Noel”, “What Child Is This” and “O Holy Night”, all of which were featured on a special holiday edition of her Carnival Ride album.

Underwood got quite the reaction online after revealing the yuletide news. See some of the response below.

