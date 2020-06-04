BTS ‘Stand Against Racial Discrimination’ In Twitter Post

By Shakiel Mahjouri.

BTS. Photo: CPImages
The Black Lives Matter movement has the support of K-pop group BTS and their legion of fans.

The record-breaking K-pop group — Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook  — shared words of encouragement for the movement with their 26.2 million Twitter followers.

Back in May, BTS member Jungkook tested negative for coronavirus after coming in contact with someone who was sick. See some reaction to their tweet below.

