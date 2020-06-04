BTS ‘Stand Against Racial Discrimination’ In Twitter Post

The Black Lives Matter movement has the support of K-pop group BTS and their legion of fans.

RELATED: BTS Member Jungkook Covers Lauv’s ‘Never Not’

The record-breaking K-pop group — Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook — shared words of encouragement for the movement with their 26.2 million Twitter followers.

우리는 인종차별에 반대합니다.

우리는 폭력에 반대합니다.

나, 당신, 우리 모두는 존중받을 권리가 있습니다. 함께 하겠습니다. We stand against racial discrimination.

We condemn violence.

You, I and we all have the right to be respected. We will stand together.#BlackLivesMatter — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) June 4, 2020

RELATED: Ellen Pompeo Takes A Knee With ‘Black Lives Matter’ Protesters

Back in May, BTS member Jungkook tested negative for coronavirus after coming in contact with someone who was sick. See some reaction to their tweet below.

you’re career has been made by using the music of black people. they’re your songs yes but your entire presence is emulating hip-hop and r&b. stand with us. you’re voices are some of the loudest in the world. you can make a huge difference. please say something and stand with us — Sonu (@larhkistan_rep) May 30, 2020