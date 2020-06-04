Jimmie Allen Talks About What It’s Like To Be One Of The Few Black Country Singers

Country music can be a truly open and diverse space.

That’s the message singer Jimmie Allen had for listeners turning into “The Bobby Jones Show” where he discussed being one of the few prominent Black artists in the genre.

Allen explained that he got into country music because his family grew up on the genre, but that he was nervous about embarking on a career in the industry on account of his skin colour.

He also revealed that early in his career he was told by someone that they loved his music but weren’t sure how to market him.

That said, Allen pointed to his success as a sign that the country world is open to everyone, regardless of race.

“Country radio made my career… I have two number 1s,” he said.

He also shared his support for the ongoing protests for George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.

After encouraging listeners to do research and educate themselves on the issues, he said, “Love everybody. If you’re open and love everybody, we will see a change.”

Allen also added that people should give others time to process things the way they need to: “Hateful words don’t welcome a listening ear.”