Alicia Keys Pens Emotional Poem For 5-Year-Old Son About #BlackLivesMatter

Alicia Keys has some powerful words for her 5-year-old son about Black Lives Matter.

The singer, 39, penned a stunning poem Thursday, sharing it alongside some adorable photos of her youngest son Genesis, dedicating it to the youngster’s future.

Keys shares Genesis with husband Swizz Beatz. The couple are also parents to son Egypt, 9.

“My beautiful baby boy. So curious and pure. Yet SO clear about what you don’t want,” she wrote. “‘NO!’ you say with vigour. When you don’t like something going on in your small but powerful 5-year-old-world. I hope that never changes⁣.”

Keys continued, “I hope that inner strength and fire. Never extinguishes⁣. And you never feel the sway to fit in⁣. Or be silenced⁣. I have a STRONG feeling you won’t. That’s just not the fabric from which you came⁣.”

The emotional poem concluded, “Look at you: Future architect, builder, mastermind, wisdom keeper, reshaper, change maker… ⁣My beautiful baby boy, you are unstoppable!”

Keys has been very vocal about the ongoing #BlackLivesMatter movement and the ongoing protests prompted by the death of George Floyd while in police custody.