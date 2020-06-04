Piers Morgan And Rudy Giuliani Go Head To Head In Heated Exchange: ‘You Sound Completely Barking Mad’

It was a real war of words between Piers Morgan and Rudy Giuliani this week.

On Thursday’s “Good Morning Britain”, the former mayor of New York appeared and got into a very personal argument with Morgan over their positions on the George Floyd protests across America and the world.

Morgan pushed back on Giuliani, who has stood by Donald Trump’s incendiary message that “when the looting starts, the shooting starts,” to which Giuliani responded by calling out media bias.

“Oh, stop banging on about left-wing journalism, Rudy,” Morgan said, adding “I’ve written more fairly about Donald Trump than anybody.”

Things got more heated from there as Giuliani called Morgan a “phoney” and Morgan answered back, “What happened to you, Rudy?”

“Nothing happened to me at all, except watching how much you people lie and distort,” Giuliani said. “You are disgraceful.”

“You know what, Rudy? You used to be one of the most respected and revered people in America, if not the world. You were someone we looked up to,” Morgan responded.

By the end of the interview, Morgan told Giuliani said, “You sound completely barking mad, do you know that?”

The exchange garnered a lot of reaction on Twitter, including from John Cusack.

Foaming at the mouth https://t.co/gfBYRYi5Gl — John Cusack (@johncusack) June 4, 2020

.@RudyGiuliani loses Morgan. That in itself is hard to achieve. Rudy is more than barking mad. He is a traitor to America. https://t.co/lYIy5EsA92 — Olga Lautman (@olgaNYC1211) June 4, 2020

Give these two dipshits knives and make them fight to the death https://t.co/aAvGEgKxhP — Vince Mancini (@VinceMancini) June 4, 2020