Kelsea Ballerini Offers Silky Smooth Cover Of ‘You’ve Got A Friend’

Your ears have got a friend in Kelsea Ballerini.

RELATED: Craig Morgan On Close Friendship With Blake Shelton

Ballerini offered the gift of her sweet, sweet vocals while covering Carole King’s “You’ve Got a Friend”. The performance was part of the “CMT Celebrates Our Heroes” special.

“You’ve Got a Friend” was originally recorded by King for her iconic 1971 album Tapestry.

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Performs New Single ‘I Dare You’

The CMT special saluted first responders, police, relief and retail workers and more during the COVID-19 pandemic. Other performers included Miranda Lambert, Thomas Rhett, Lady Antebellum, Tim McGraw and Luke Combs.