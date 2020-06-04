Kane Brown Drops Uplifting Track ‘Worldwide Beautiful’

Kane Brown sings abou equality in his new track “Worldwide Beautiful”.

Brown, who is donating some of the proceeds from the track to the Boys and Girls Club of America, starts the song by singing, “White churches, Black churches / Different people, same hearses.

“It’s kinda hard to fight with each other / Laying down in the ground, six under / At every show I see my people / They ain’t the same but they’re all equal. One love, one God, one family.”

The lyrics continue: “You’re missing every colour / If you’re only seeing black and white / Tell me how you’re gonna change your mind / If your heart’s unmovable. We ain’t that different from each other / From one to another, I look around / And see worldwide beautiful.”

The release of Brown’s latest track comes as the global protests continue following the death of George Floyd.

The musician has been vocal recently on Twitter: