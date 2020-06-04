Tavi Gevinson Calls Karlie Kloss’ Anti-Racism Post ‘A F**king Joke’

Tavi Gevinson is calling out Karlie Kloss.

The actress, 24, responded to Kloss’ post of a print made by author and artist Cleo Wade.

Part of the quote reads, “The world will say to you: We need to end racism. Start by healing it in your own family.”

Gevison took umbrage with the model’s post in light of her marriage to Joshua Kushner, the brother to Ivanka Trump’s husband Jared Kushner.

“Karlie, give it a rest,” Gevinson hit back in the Comments section.

Kloss does not take well to her husband and extended family being mentioned. During the last season of “Project Runway”, a contestant threw a jab at Kloss about having “lunch with the Kushners.”