Gayle King Gets Emotional As She Discusses George Floyd’s Death, Being Worried For Her Son’s Safety

Gayle King gets emotional as she discusses George Floyd and her first coverage of the horrific events during Thursday’s episode of Global’s “The Talk @ Home”.

The hosts play a clip of King getting upset while covering Floyd’s death on “CBS This Morning”, before she talks about another clip showing a white woman threatening to call the police on a Black man in Central Park, New York.

King says after seeing the footage, “It brings back memories of that day, because at the time we didn’t even know his name. We couldn’t even give him the dignity of his name. He was just a Black man underneath the car. All we had seen was the knee on this neck and that was hard enough to see. So, you go from that story to a block later, the Central Park woman who called police about an African man who we all saw was not threatening her or her dog… when you think about it, that man, the bird watcher, could have been George Floyd.”

As Sheryl Underwood insists she’s “not a robot” and is bound to get emotional, King, fighting back the tears, continues: “I hear you Sheryl, but I start thinking about all kinds of things about that video. That’s what’s making me emotional, that his last words were ‘Mom,’ ‘Mama.’ This is what’s getting me, it goes to the primal instinct that we all have, because your mother is your ultimate protector and his mother died two years ago.”

King also discusses worrying for her 33-year-old son Will, who lives in Santa Monica, Calif.

She shares, “My son is 33 years old, and I’m worried about him, saying, ‘Will, please don’t walk Scott [his dog], please don’t take him for long walks, everything is so volatile.'”

“He lives in the Santa Monica area, close to there, so he can hear the police choppers and he can hear the sounds of the city. And Santa Monica as you know is a very affluent town, but I’m worried about him walking his frickin’ dog… I worry for him being a Black man, period. And now everybody is so amped up about everything. I do, I worry a lot about his safety. Welcome to being Black in America. This is not new.”

