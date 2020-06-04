Jake Paul Charged After Being Present During Looting And Riots

Jake Paul has found himself in trouble with the law.

On Thursday, the popular YouTuber was charged by Scottsdale, Ariz. police for allegedly participating in looting and riots over the weekend.

ABC15 reports that Paul was identified as being present at the riots via tips and videos sent to police. According to the charge, Paul “was present after the protest was declared an unlawful assembly and the rioters were ordered to leave the area by police.”

The YouTuber reportedly unlawfully entered the Scottsdale Fashion Square mall when it was closed.

On Sunday, Paul tweeted, “To be absolutely clear, neither I nor anyone in our group was engaged in any looting or vandalism.”

He explained that he was there only to document and “bring more attention to the anger felt in every neighbourhood we traveled through…”

On Wednesday, Paul shared a new YouTube video offering up his explanation for the events.