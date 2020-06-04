Selma Blair Helps Son Arthur Hold Private Service Honouring George Floyd

Selma Blair and her son Arthur are honouring the life of George Floyd.

As she shared on Instagram, the actress, 47, helped her son, 8, hold a private memorial service for Floyd who was killed in police custody last month after a white police officer pressed his knee into his neck for nearly nine minutes.

“We stood outside for 8 minutes 46 seconds to just think of what George Floyd means for each of us from where we are,” Blair wrote to the social media platform. “What he represents also. After a conversation again today about race and fear and sometimes insurmountable financial challenges of Black lives, we finally looked at each other after this memorial of 8:46, and he said, ‘You wouldn’t live if that happened to me.’”

She continued, “I would stand up for people like him for the rest of my life. Would devote my life to nurturing a better future. That is what I want for the now and the future of our lives. Black lives. This is what mothers of Black lives live with. The sons and fathers and friends. Black lives.”

Blair shares Arthur with ex Jason Bleick.

Floyd’s death prompted worldwide protests fighting for the #BlackLivesMatter movement and condemning police brutality and racism.