Ellie Goulding Says ‘I Am Ashamed That I Didn’t Listen’ More To Voices Of Protest

Ellie Goulding is opening her ears to become a better ally.

On Thursday, the British singer shared a candid post on her Instagram Stories, responding to the ongoing George Floyd protests and the Black Lives Matter movement.

“After being initially horrified I [spent] the past few days learning and listening, opening my ears to voices that have been protesting this for years and dedicating their lives to it, to voices I am ashamed that I didn’t listen to more, to history I safely and comfortably knew a bit about but not enough,” she wrote.

Ellie Goulding/Instagram

“I’m letting you all know that I am now a student of this forever, so that I can become an ally. I am confronting the truths head on. I am recognizing unconscious bias. I am consciously understanding white privilege and how it got the most of us to where we are now,” she continued, adding, “To the protestors out there, I am here for you and here to fight with you.”

Goulding also shared links to organizations that followers can support if they want to get involved in the movement.

Earlier in the week, Goulding participated in Black Out Tuesday.