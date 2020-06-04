NBC Refutes Gabrielle Union’s Claim She Was ‘Threatened’ In Response To Complaint Against NBCUniversal, Simon Cowell Over ‘America’s Got Talent’ Treatment

Gabrielle Union has filed a complaint against NBCUniversal, Fremantle U.S., Simon Cowell and Syco over how she was treated on “America’s Got Talent”, it’s been reported.

According to New York Magazine and Huffington Post contributor Yashar Ali, Union will also be filing a separate suit against Cowell.

Ali included a statement from the actress’ attorney Bryan Freedman, alleging the Chairman of NBC Entertainment, Paul Telegdy, “threatened Gabby in an attempt to silence her from telling the truth about racist actions that took place on ‘AGT’.”

The statement claimed, “There is no place for this type of racial bullying in the workplace, and it is going to take more than a tweet from NBC to demonstrate that NBC intends to create an environment free from racism.”

2. Statement from @itsgabrielleu’s attorney Bryan Freedman. He alleges that the Chairman of NBC Entertainment Paul Telegdy threatened Gabby in an attempt to silence her from telling the truth about racist actions that took place on America’s Got Talent. pic.twitter.com/61X49SLX86 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) June 4, 2020

Deadline reported Union filed the harassment, discrimination and retaliation complaint Thursday with California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing.

“Telegdy contradicted his statements to the media and personally disregarded NBC’s ‘Principles of Business Conduct’ (hereinafter, ‘Code of Conduct’) mandating confidentiality for workplace investigations by contacting Union’s agent and disclosing confidential information obtained during the ongoing investigation into Union’s concerns in an attempt to silence and intimidate Union from providing information to the investigator about her experiences,” the 38-page complaint reportedly read.

“On or about February 4, 2020, Telegdy threatened Union through her agent and warned Union’s agent that Union had better cease from pursuing her claims of racism while filming ‘AGT’. Union’s agent was shocked that the Chairman of NBC Entertainment was attempting to threaten and intimidate Union.

“Union’s agent could not recall another instance in his career when a senior executive at a network had threatened and intimidated an employee during an ongoing workplace investigation.”

NBCUniversal has responded with a statement issued to ET Canada: “The allegation that anyone involved in this process threatened Ms. Union is categorically untrue,” the statement reads. “We took Ms. Union‘s concerns seriously, and engaged an outside investigator who found an overarching culture of diversity on the show. NBCUniversal remains committed to creating an inclusive and supportive working environment where people of all backgrounds are treated with respect.”

Union previously claimed she was fired as a judge on “AGT” because she complained of racism and other on-set issues. It was revealed in November that she and Julianne Hough would not be returning to the show.

RELATED: Gabrielle Union Reflects On ‘AGT’ Drama: Jay Leno’s ‘Wildly Racist’ Comment, Simon Cowell, Terry Crews & More

However, a formal investigation from NBC and “AGT” producers found no wrongdoing on the set.

The lawsuit news comes after Terry Crews apologized to Union on Twitter. He previously issued an apology back in January after saying he hadn’t experienced any form of racism on the “AGT” set.

Crews spoke out about systemic racism in a recently-posted tweet, adding: “But I also see that I am privileged as man, in a society that also has sexism built in. This privilege carries over into my community as a Black man in relationship with Black women.”

“It is in this light I want to make further amends with Black women, and in particular @itsgabrielleu for not recognizing the privilege I have – especially in the workplace- and adding this fact to my earlier apology.”